Chef Jeff's Mini Crab Cakes with Mango Avocado Salsa

Golden mini crab cakes with a fresh mango-avocado salsa and simple lime remoulade.

INGREDIENTS

Mini Crab Cakes

8 ounces Private Selection Special Crabmeat, well drained

8 ounces Kroger Lump Crab Meat, well drained

1 large egg

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs, plus more only if needed

2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons butter

Mango Avocado Salsa

1 ripe mango, small diced

1 large avocado, small diced

1/4 cup finely diced red onion

1 Fresno chile, seeded and finely minced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Zest of 1 lime

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Simple Lime Remoulade

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest

Pinch Old Bay seasoning

Kosher salt, to taste

For Serving

Fresh cilantro leaves

Lime wedges

DIRECTIONS

Make the Remoulade

1. Stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, Dijon, lime juice, lime zest and Old Bay. Season with salt to taste and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Make the Salsa

2. Gently combine the mango, avocado, red onion, Fresno chile, cilantro, lime zest, lime juice, honey and salt. Set aside.

Make the Crab Cakes

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, mayonnaise, Dijon, Worcestershire, Old Bay, lemon zest, lemon juice, green onion and parsley.

4. Gently fold in both crabmeats, then fold in 1/3 cup panko. Add a little more panko only if the mixture is too loose to hold together.

5. Cover and chill for 15–20 minutes. Form into about 16 mini crab cakes, roughly 1 1/2–2 inches across and 3/4 inch thick.

6. Heat the canola oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the crab cakes in batches for 2–3 minutes per side, until deeply golden and crisp.

Serve

7. Arrange the crab cakes on a platter. Add the lime remoulade and mango-avocado salsa, garnish with cilantro, and serve with lime wedges.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

Drain the crab very well so the cakes hold together without needing too much breadcrumb.

Mix and shape gently to keep visible pieces of crab in the finished cakes.

Chilling the mixture before shaping makes the mini cakes easier to form and cook.

Fresno chile adds mild heat and great color. Jalapeño is an easy substitute if Fresno chiles are unavailable.

Keep the remoulade simple so it complements rather than competes with the crab and fresh salsa.

The remoulade can be made ahead, and the crab cakes can be shaped and refrigerated until ready to cook.

Find recipes at @mysmithsgrocery on Instagram and on smithsfoodanddrug.com.