Chicken Biryani recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Chicken Biryani

Ingredients



2 lbs chicken thighs, bone-in or boneless

2 cups basmati rice

1 large onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup melted butter or ghee

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp turmeric

1 1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chili powder (adjust to taste)

Salt & black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

3 cups water or chicken stock

Instructions

Rinse rice until water runs clear. Soak 20 minutes, then drain.

Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat melted butter or ghee in a large pot over medium-high heat.

Sear chicken until browned on both sides. Remove and set aside.

Add sliced onion to the same pot and cook until golden brown.

Stir in garlic and ginger, cook 1 minute until fragrant.

Add ground spices (cumin, coriander, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, turmeric, chili powder, garam masala) and toast briefly.

Stir in Greek yogurt, half the cilantro, and half the mint. Cook 3–4 minutes.

Add rice and pour in water or stock. Stir gently.

Return chicken to the pot, nestling it into the rice.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 15–18 minutes until rice is tender and liquid absorbed.

Remove from heat, let rest 5 minutes.

Fluff gently, then finish with remaining herbs and lemon juice and zest.

Serve warm.

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