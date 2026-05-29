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Chicken Caesar pasta salad

Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe
Ashley Hawk makes this week's Smart Cart recipe.
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Chicken Caesar pasta salad
Posted
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Chicken Caesar pasta salad
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Ingredients

  • 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 1 box gluten-free pasta noodles
  • 2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 1 bottle Caesar dressing (use dairy-free if needed)
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese or dairy-free parmesan (optional)
  • Cracked black pepper
  • Lemon wedges (optional)

Optional Add-Ins

  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Croutons or crispy chickpeas
  • Avocado
  • Bacon bits

Directions

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water so it cools quickly.
  2. Shred the rotisserie chicken while the pasta cooks.
  3. In a large bowl, combine pasta, chicken, and chopped romaine.
  4. Toss with Caesar dressing until evenly coated.
  5. Top with parmesan, black pepper, and any add-ins you like.
  6. Serve cold or slightly chilled.

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