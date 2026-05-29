Chicken Caesar pasta salad
Ingredients
- 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
- 1 box gluten-free pasta noodles
- 2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 bottle Caesar dressing (use dairy-free if needed)
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese or dairy-free parmesan (optional)
- Cracked black pepper
- Lemon wedges (optional)
Optional Add-Ins
- Cherry tomatoes
- Croutons or crispy chickpeas
- Avocado
- Bacon bits
Directions
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water so it cools quickly.
- Shred the rotisserie chicken while the pasta cooks.
- In a large bowl, combine pasta, chicken, and chopped romaine.
- Toss with Caesar dressing until evenly coated.
- Top with parmesan, black pepper, and any add-ins you like.
- Serve cold or slightly chilled.