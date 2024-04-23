Cinco de Mayo recipe from Smith's

Smith’s is kicking-off Cinco de Mayo with a four-week Latin flavors event.
Smith's hopes to introduce new foods, spices, and products customers will love and make Latin-American recipes approachable no matter your skill level.
Chef Jeff joined Jenny Hardman to make Mexican Esquites, a corn salad.
Mexican Esquites
Ingredients
2 tbsp. oil
4 ears fresh corn, kernels removed
¼ tsp. Kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper
¼ c. cotija cheese, crumbled
1 bunch green onions, chopped
½ c. cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded, finely chopped
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
2 tbsp. mayo
Juice of half a lime
1 tsp. tajin seasoning
Directions
1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the corn, salt and pepper. Stir to combine and then let it sit undisturbed about 2 minutes to allow the corn to char a bit. Stir and let it cook another 6-10 minutes or until most of the corn has a good char on it.
2. Add the jalapeno and garlic and cook another minute. Remove it from the heat and place in a mixing bowl. Add the cheese, green onion, cilantro, mayo, lime juice, and Tajin seasoning.
3. Toss to combine and serve warm sprinkled with a little more green onion. Enjoy!
For more information and recipes visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com