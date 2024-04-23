Watch Now
Cinco de Mayo recipe from Smith's

Chef Jeff from Smith's shares a recipe for Mexican Esquites, a corn salad
Mexican Esquites recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff to celebrate Latin Flavors in stores now.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 23, 2024
Smith’s is kicking-off Cinco de Mayo with a four-week Latin flavors event.

Smith's hopes to introduce new foods, spices, and products customers will love and make Latin-American recipes approachable no matter your skill level.

Chef Jeff joined Jenny Hardman to make Mexican Esquites, a corn salad.

Mexican Esquites

Ingredients

2 tbsp. oil

4 ears fresh corn, kernels removed

¼ tsp. Kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper

¼ c. cotija cheese, crumbled

1 bunch green onions, chopped

½ c. cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded, finely chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. mayo

Juice of half a lime

1 tsp. tajin seasoning

Directions

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the corn, salt and pepper. Stir to combine and then let it sit undisturbed about 2 minutes to allow the corn to char a bit. Stir and let it cook another 6-10 minutes or until most of the corn has a good char on it.

2. Add the jalapeno and garlic and cook another minute. Remove it from the heat and place in a mixing bowl. Add the cheese, green onion, cilantro, mayo, lime juice, and Tajin seasoning.

3. Toss to combine and serve warm sprinkled with a little more green onion. Enjoy!

For more information and recipes visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com

