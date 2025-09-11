City Creek Center is hosting its first-ever Fall Fashion Week through Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Morgan Saxton talked with City Creek Center Marketing Director Natalie Watson about the events which are free and open to the public.

Wednesday, September 10 is Beauty & Pampering Day, Thursday, September is A Fashionable You, Friday is Fashion's Night Out and Saturday is College Fashion Fest & Kids' Fashion Fun.

Morgan also talked with some of the stores at City Creek Center about their lines for fall.

Albion has exclusive University of Utah and BYU collection lifestyle pieces that are comfortable, functional and fashionable. Albion Owner Liz Findlay says from Rugby shirts to over-sized tees to jogger sets, these are all easy go-to pieces for casual fall days, whether you're headed to a tailgate or just running errands.

Nordstrom is ready to help you feel cozy for the cooler weather ahead. From a UGG Coco Throw blanket or UGG Slippers, a Capri Blue Pumpkin Dulce candle it's all about autumn. Don't miss out on Frye Boots or a Madewell Chocolate Brown Suede tote. Plus, the Free People Fall Lace Shirt & Cori Waxed Cotton Jacket are part of the newest line of fall lace. Nordstrom also has cozy Cashmere Sweaters that you can pair with satin pants that will become your fall staples.

Psycho Bunny offers bold, rebellious menswear that challenges conventional luxury fashion. With its iconic bunny logo, PB offers premium-quality clothing for men who are confident, stylish and not afraid to stand out. Steven Scruton with Psycho Bunny at City Creek Center showed Morgan the new fall drop which includes layering with accessories and textures. Must-have pieces for fall including the Iconic Polo, Lloyd Cargo pants and lots of hats too.

Kendra Scott has a new Game Day Collection to help you celebrate your favorite team! The Game Day pieces come in a few different colors and there are earrings, necklaces, and bracelets so people can create their perfect game day look. Jessica Stauffer, Assistant Manager, says Kendra Scott's new Color Bar pieces are perfect for creating your own fall color scheme and/or coordinating it with the Game Day pieces. Kendra Scott also has clear bags that you can decorate with charms and take to the game with you.

Tecovas at City Creek Center is known for cowboy boots made with authentic craftsmanship, rich materials that last for generations and timeless styling that always look good. Uriah Ebow, Store Manager showed us their classics in fall colors including Men's Black Cherry and Women's Metallics. There's also a new Men's Denim Collection and new suede styles too. They have something for everyone - boots, hats, denim, shirts, accessories, and great bags for all of your fall adventures. They offer custom branding, free boot shines, complimentary beverages, and a customizable hat bar every day.

BOSS has a new Fall Collection that's being introduced through September 17, 2025. You'll see rich fall tones, updated tailoring and versatile pieces designed to carry you into the colder months. Jake Monson with BOSS says warm neutrals are in, including deep browns, forest greens and they are focusing on layering and transitional styling for fall. While the focus is fall, customers can see a preview of the BOSS winter highlights too.

Coach is a modern American luxury brand with a rich heritage rooted in quality and craftsmanship. All over the world, the Coach name is synonymous with the ease and sophistication of the New York style. Shop the trendiest New York styles today in new fall colors. Coach has something for every age group including the trendy charms you can add to your bag.

State & Liberty Clothing Company, a fairly newer store at City Creek Center, that specializes in athletic fit, performance fabric menswear. You'll be just as comfortable in their stretch blazers, dress slacks and dress suits as you are in your casual wear. Manager Nathan Smith says while their focus is on professional clothing, they also offer casual, athleisure wear and golf apparel. Plus, everything is machine washable.

City Creek Center is open Monday through Saturday.

You can find more information at ShopCityCreekCenter.com.

