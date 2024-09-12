Clark Planetarium is joining FanX for some fun science demos and activities

Clark Planetarium is joining FanX in September 2024 for some fun science demonstrations and activities.

You can find a full schedule of events here.

Jenny Hardman stopped by the Planetarium to get a sneak peek at one of the experiments they'll be doing at the comic convention.

It's a Rubens Tube, which helps you visualize the relationship between sound waves and how fast they move. It's named after Heinrich Rubens, a German physicist.

There's also a full schedule of fun and free science demonstrations going on all the time at Clark Planetarium at The Gateway.

This month, they are celebrating "Scope-tember', to highlight different types of scopes on their fun Science Fridays:



September 13 - Micropscopes

September 20 - Space Telescopes and Gas Giants

September 27, Tinker Day - Telescopes

And for Tinker Day on September 27, you can learn all about kaleidoscopes.

For more information please visit clarkplanetarium.org or call 385-468-STAR (7827).