Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Clark Planetarium is joining FanX for some fun science demos and activities

Did you know you can "see" sound?
(The Place Advertiser) - Clark Planetarium will be at FanX with fun science demos like this.
Posted

Clark Planetarium is joining FanX in September 2024 for some fun science demonstrations and activities.

You can find a full schedule of events here.

Jenny Hardman stopped by the Planetarium to get a sneak peek at one of the experiments they'll be doing at the comic convention.

It's a Rubens Tube, which helps you visualize the relationship between sound waves and how fast they move. It's named after Heinrich Rubens, a German physicist.

There's also a full schedule of fun and free science demonstrations going on all the time at Clark Planetarium at The Gateway.

This month, they are celebrating "Scope-tember', to highlight different types of scopes on their fun Science Fridays:

  • September 13 - Micropscopes
  • September 20 - Space Telescopes and Gas Giants
  • September 27, Tinker Day - Telescopes

And for Tinker Day on September 27, you can learn all about kaleidoscopes.
For more information please visit clarkplanetarium.org or call 385-468-STAR (7827).

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere