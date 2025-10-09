Clark Planetarium's Clark After Dark is a night out full of science and fun for adults

Clark Planetarium's Clark After Dark is a night out full of science and fun for those 18+.

Jenny Hardman talked with Misty Morris, Community Programs & volunteer Coordinator at Clark Planetarium, to learn more about the adults-only events.

Each event has a unique theme, and the next one is "Crimes at Clark" on October 28, 2025 from 6-10pm.

It's perfect for the spooky season and guests can try hands-on activities like blood spatter art analysis, arson investigation, and decoding secret messages.

Misty says this event will give guests a chance to experience the science behind crime scenes in a fun, approachable way.

Costumes are optional, but they are encouraged.

Get your tickets on Eventbrite and visit clarkplanetarium.org for more information.

