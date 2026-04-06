Cleaning Mama can help you with Spring cleaning

Cleaning Mama's Fresh Scent line features three non-toxic cleaning solutions that are biodegradable; scented with essential oils; and made without sulfates, parabens or dyes.

Brand Founder Mona Murahwa joined us with a DIY diffuser mix that's made of a couple caps of rubbing alcohol, 1/3 of a bottle of sweet almond oil and a couple drops of the essential oil of your choosing.

Cleaning Mama's products are made in small batches and include:

All Purpose Cleaner: daily cleaner for countertops, glass, appliances, and high-touch areas. Scent: grapefruit and citrus.

All Floor Cleaner: Safe for wood, tile, laminate, and stone. Scent: fresh herbs.

Marble and Granite Cleaner: Cleans and restores shine to marble and granite surfaces. Scent: sweet orange

They are eco-friendly products and come in recyclable packaging with refill options.

You can learn more at cleaningmama.com.

