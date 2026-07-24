Cloud Ninth Creamery offers all-natural frozen treats in Salt Lake's 9th & 9th Neighborhood

Cloud Ninth Creamery has been serving up sweet treats in Salt Lake's 9th and 9th neighborhood for the last few years.

But the shop's story actually began in the 1940s. The now-owner's grandfather ran his own ice cream parlor in the very same spot!

They offer super premium ice cream, gelato, sorbet, shaved ice, dole whip and ice cream sandwiches made with chocolate chip cookies and your favorite flavor of ice cream in between.

They switch out their flavors and will even custom-make one!

You can find more information at cloudninthcreamery.com.