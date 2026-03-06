Co-hosts of PBS's "America's Test Kitchen" and "Cook's Country" are at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show is going on Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8, 2026 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Ashley Hawk was there as the doors opened and talked with special guests, co-hosts of PBS's "America's Test Kitchen" and "Cook's Country", Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster.

People can see them on the Garden Stage on Friday at 6pm and again on Saturday at 1pm.

They say they'll be offering a lot of practical advice, with a lot of humor, and they say they love meeting home cooks, answering questions, and helping people feel more inspired in their own kitchens.

Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass.:

Friday, March 6 — Noon–10 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 — 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 — 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Adults: $13 Door / $11 Online

Seniors 55+: $9

Kids 12 & Under: Free

4-Pack: $39

For more information and to get tickets, visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.