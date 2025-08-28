College football season is here and we know the best spot to catch every game

Bout Time Pub & Grub is the best spot to catch every college football game.

Morgan Saxton stopped by the Draper location to find out what's on the menu for game day, and every day, including the #1 game-day snack — wings!

Bout Time makes boneless, breaded and smoked wings.

Dan Eckersley says Bout Time's smoked wings have raised the bar because they are house-smoked in-house every day.

They have three styles and 10 bold flavors from classic Buffalo to Captain Morgan Teriyaki and Chili Garlic.

He says, "The smoker gives them a unique flavor you can't get anywhere else".

It's not just about wings, there are delicious burgers, nachos and shareables on the menu too.

You'll love watching the games at Bout Time Pub & Grub, they have wall-to-wall big screen TVs with the sound up, and a fun atmosphere with team spirit!

Don't sit home alone, join them for the ultimate game-day experience at Bout Time!

Bout Time has nine locations in Utah and two in Colorado.

You can learn more and find a location near you at BoutTimePub.com.

