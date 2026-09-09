"Coloring a Brighter Future" Art Exhibit to Benefit Friends of the Children – Utah

Friends of the Children created the first and only long-term professional mentoring program in the country, pairing children facing the greatest barriers with paid professional mentors, they call Friends.

The mission is to break cycles of inter-generational poverty and adversity through long-term relationships.

Unlike short-term interventions, Friends of the Children commits to walk alongside youth from kindergarten through high school graduation – 12+ years, no matter what.

By intervening early and committing to youth throughout childhood, Friends provide the stability and consistency needed to create pathways out of poverty and lifelong positive outcomes

Of youth paired with a Friend throughout childhood; 90 percent graduate or earn a GED, 96 percent avoid the juvenile justice system, and 95 percent avoid teen parenting.

These achievements relate directly to the ability to escape the cycle of poverty.

There is a fun way to get involved. The second annual art exhibit, "Coloring a Brighter Future", is an inspiring gathering that brings together the work of local artists alongside pieces created by the youth in the program.

Artists donate their work to the event and the proceeds benefit the mission of Friends of the Children.

Briar West is the Featured Artist at this year's event. She says she got into art almost by accident, experimenting with unconventional materials like alcohol, bleach, and even antifreeze instead of traditional supplies after coming from a medical research background.

She still sources sources materials from places like Home Depot and auto parts stores and is known for her unconventional technique of using a leaf blower to move ink and alcohol across large canvases, freezing a fleeting moment in time.

The charitable arm of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, Cambia Health Foundation, supports Friends of the Children - Utah and is a presenting sponsor for "Coloring a Brighter Future".

They are encouraging the public to attend the event and enjoy amazing artwork!

You can learn more at friendsutah.org.