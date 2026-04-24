"Come From Away" celebrates everyday people as heroes

"Come From Away" is a powerful, uplifting musical that tells the true story of a small town that welcomed thousands of stranded travelers with extraordinary kindness after 9/11.

The Tony-winning hit is making its Utah premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company. (Yes the tour came through the state, but this is the first time a Utah theatre company has been granted the rights to the show.

"Come From Away" shows connection and empathy are universal and reminds audiences how quickly strangers can become community and celebrates everyday people as heroes.

It runs from April 24 to May 9, 2026 and tickets are selling quickly so book now at PioneerTheatre.org.

Viewers of The PLACE can get $10 off per ticket with code THEPLACE10.