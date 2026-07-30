Common triggers of bloating and the "fixes"

Bloating is a common problem, especially for women.

Julie Balsamo, MS, RDN, says it isn't just about what you ate this morning, it's about the small summer habits that are quietly disrupting your gut.

She joined us with the common triggers and "fixes".

Problem: Sugary summer drinks, cocktails, and carbonated everything that pump gas and sugar straight into your gut

Swap: Balanced "fun" drinks with low sugar cocktails and non alcoholic alternatives

Problem: Dehydration, when you are under-hydrated your body holds onto water, which is exactly what makes you puffy.

Swap: Water with electrolytes, make it fun with frozen fruit!

Problem: Grazing all day and disrupted eating schedules, vacation and pool days turn into constant snacking with no real meals, so your gut never gets a break.

Swap: Structured meals with a few hours in between to let digestion finish.

You can learn more from Julie at nutritionbyjulie.net.

