Community Health Centers provide family health care whether you have insurance or not

Community Health Centers (CNC) provide health care for everyone, whether they have insurance or not.

They started nationwide as an experiment in 1965 with just two clinics and now there are more than 14,000 across the country including five in Salt Lake County.

They offer health care for children and adults including for pregnancy and delivery and mental health care as well.

CNC knows the importance of mental and physical health and how connected they are, so they can address both, ideally in one visit.

They recently started something new — a residency program for family doctors. It's the first new program in more than 30 years and the residents are based in the clinics rather than a hospital setting.

Community Health Centers receives funding from the federal government and grants to keep offering health care to all. They also do accept private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid too.

Cambia Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, is committed to improving healthcare access for Utahns.

CHF supports Community Health Centers services and expansion through grants and community partnership.

Cambia Health Foundation - Advancing Equity Through Whole-Person Health [cambiahealthfoundation.org]

For more information on Community Health Centers, visit chc-ut.org