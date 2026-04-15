Cool Keeper helps the community shift their energy use during high-demand summer periods

Cool Keeper is a Rocky Mountain Power program that helps the community shift their energy use during high-demand summer periods.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, says participants in Cool Keeper earn bill credits from May through September, even if no events occur. The average bill credit is up to $30 per household every year.

Here's how it works: A small device is installed outside on the condenser of a central AC unit or heat pump.

During peak demand, the device briefly pauses the condenser while the fan keeps cool air circulating. This is the brilliant part - the condenser is the high-energy consumer, not the fan!

Events last about 5 minutes on average, and most customers don't notice a difference.

Bianca says this is one of Rocky Mountain Power's demand response programs that helps reduce a select group of high-energy consumers for a short period of time.

Those keep energy costs down for everyone!

Cool Keeper helps reduce the need for additional, more resource-intensive energy, which helps control costs for everyone and supports a healthier environment.

Enrollment is easy and customers can learn more or sign up at rockymountainpower.net.coolkeeper.