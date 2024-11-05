Watch Now
"Cosset" specializes in therapeutic bath bombs, and you can make them yourself!

You can make your own bath bomb at Cosset in Trolley Square.
Cosset specializes in therapeutic bath bombs and one of their mantras is "Bath With a Purpose".

Owner Madison Johnson joined us and explained that the definition of Cosset is "to care for and protect in an over-indulgent way".

She says they us botanicals and essential oils in all of their products to aid the body to naturally heal and nourish.

And, every therapy bath bomb is made with salt from the Great Salt Lake.

Classes at their location in Trolley Square give customers the opportunity to handmake therapeutic bath bombs curated to their specific needs.

They also teach a body scrub class and there are more classes to come.

You can learn more at cossetbathandbody.com and on Instagram @cosetbathandbody.

