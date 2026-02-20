Could this one swing change your entire golf game?

Todd Graves is a former collegiate golfer at the University of Oklahoma and assistant coach for their 1989 National Championship team, Graves competed professionally on the Asian and Canadian Tours before co-founding Graves Golf Academy in 2000.

He's now also an author of the book "The Intelligent Golf Swing", which he says will change the way you play.

Todd says he learned the 'Single Plane Golf Swing' from his mentor, Moe Norman, who was legendary ball-striker.

Unlike traditional instruction that can put stress on your back and forces you to lift up when you hit the ball, Todd says this technique is more like a hammer hitting the nail on the head.

You can learn it from his book at theintelligentgolfswing.com