Cozy Coffee is so much more than a place to grab your favorite cup of Joe

Cozy Coffee is a place to grab your morning cup of Joe and so much more.

Creator & Founder Dzenef Beganovic says he wanted to create a coffee community when he opened the shop in South Salt Lake back in 2023.

So, he began hosting events like sunset yoga, Pilates and a running club too.

Cozy Coffee is now undergoing a renovation to make the space a little bigger and more welcoming and could use the community's help.

There's a fundraising page in the bio of their Instagram page, and on GoFundMe.

There's also a drive-through location right by Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City that's open now.

They're hoping to do a re-grand opening soon.

