Craig Conover, star of Bravo's Southern Charm, joined us live from the Salt Lake Home Show

Craig Conover is known for transforming his passion for sewing into a thriving business.

He's the founder of the lifestyle brand Sewing Down South, the star of Bravo's Southern Charm and the special celebrity guest at the Salt Lake Home Show.

Allison Croghan was at the Home Show to talk with Craig about his favorite home and design tips and his Sewing Down South store in Nashville.

He says, ". I developed a passion for sewing during home-economics class in the eighth grade. And I faced some ridicule from it, and it was tough at times, but I didn't let that criticism get to me, and it inspired me to keep going. It turned into the thrill of seeing my ideas come into form through the pillows, and when I started getting attention on social media, I knew I had something here. It was the help of my business partners, Jerry and Amanda, that has turned into what Sewing Down South is today, and what it can be in the future."

He also shared that he's a big believer in home organization tools like storage bins and baskets. And, he says the projects he wouldn't recommend as a DIY are plumbing and electricity.

Conover says he's looking forward to meeting everyone at the Home Show and even learning from others.

You can learn straight from Craig as he shares his journey and creative inspirations from the Design Stage on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 11. 2025 at noon.

Conover will be providing unique insights into his design philosophy and entrepreneurial success.

While you're at the Home Show, make sure to go to the animal adoption area. Best Friends of Salt Lake are taking in cats from shelters in Southern California affected by the wildfires.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.