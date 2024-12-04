Craig Swapp & Associates is helping to make sure Utah families have Christmas dinner

Craig Swapp & Associates are teaming up with partners Univision, Granite Credit Union and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a special Christmas Dinner Giveaway.

They will be providing everything local families in need require for a delicious holiday meal.

To make this event a success, they are seeking the community's help in the form of non-perishable food item donations.

Craig Swapp & Associates are accepting donations at their Sandy, Utah office located at 9980 South 300 West, through Friday, December 6, 2024 from 8am to 5pm daily.

There will be a donation box in the lobby to simply drop off your donations.

Here's a list of suggested non-perishable items:



Canned goods (vegetables, fruits, soups)

Pasta and rice

Shelf-stable milk

Cereal and oatmeal

Cooking oils and condiments

Peanut butter and jelly

Dry beans and lentils

Crackers and snacks

Baby formula and baby food

Hygiene products (toothpaste, soap, shampoo)

For families who are in need, the Christmas Dinner supplies will be given away on Friday, December 6, 2024 from 9am to 1pm in the parking lot of La Gatita Furniture, located at 3938 W 3500 South, WVC, Utah. The event will continue until they run out.

