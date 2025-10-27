Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Creamy Corn Bisque recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Creamy Corn Bisque
(The Place Advertiser) - Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for Creamy Corn Bisque.
Creamy Corn Bisque
Creamy Corn Bisque
Posted

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Creamy Corn Bisque

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. oil
  • 6 ears of corn, kernels removed, reserve the cobs
  • 2 qts. Chicken broth
  • 6 tbsp. butter
  • ½ onion, diced
  • 1 tbsp. minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp. white miso paste
  • ¾ c. heavy cream
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • Garnish with crispy corn snacks, cilantro, and a lime wedge

Directions

1. Add the oil to a pot over medium high heat. Add the cobs and cook for 5 -8 minutes to brown the cobs on all sides. Add in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer 30 minutes. Remove the cobs and hold warm.

2. While it simmers, add the butter to a large saute pan over medium heat. Once melted add in the onion, corn, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Add in the miso and cook for another few minutes.

3. Add the veggie mixture to a blender or food processor along with a cup or two of the corn broth. Blend until smooth. Add the puree to the corn broth in the pot. Return the mixture to a simmer.

4. Stir in the cream and adjust the seasoning as needed to taste. Serve the bisque warm garnished with crispy corn snacks, cilantro and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

Find more delicious recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere