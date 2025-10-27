Creamy Corn Bisque recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Creamy Corn Bisque

Ingredients



2 tbsp. oil

6 ears of corn, kernels removed, reserve the cobs

2 qts. Chicken broth

6 tbsp. butter

½ onion, diced

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsp. white miso paste

¾ c. heavy cream

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

Garnish with crispy corn snacks, cilantro, and a lime wedge

Directions

1. Add the oil to a pot over medium high heat. Add the cobs and cook for 5 -8 minutes to brown the cobs on all sides. Add in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer 30 minutes. Remove the cobs and hold warm.

2. While it simmers, add the butter to a large saute pan over medium heat. Once melted add in the onion, corn, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Add in the miso and cook for another few minutes.

3. Add the veggie mixture to a blender or food processor along with a cup or two of the corn broth. Blend until smooth. Add the puree to the corn broth in the pot. Return the mixture to a simmer.

4. Stir in the cream and adjust the seasoning as needed to taste. Serve the bisque warm garnished with crispy corn snacks, cilantro and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

