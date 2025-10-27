Creamy Corn Bisque recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Creamy Corn Bisque
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. oil
- 6 ears of corn, kernels removed, reserve the cobs
- 2 qts. Chicken broth
- 6 tbsp. butter
- ½ onion, diced
- 1 tbsp. minced garlic
- 2 tbsp. white miso paste
- ¾ c. heavy cream
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- Garnish with crispy corn snacks, cilantro, and a lime wedge
Directions
1. Add the oil to a pot over medium high heat. Add the cobs and cook for 5 -8 minutes to brown the cobs on all sides. Add in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer 30 minutes. Remove the cobs and hold warm.
2. While it simmers, add the butter to a large saute pan over medium heat. Once melted add in the onion, corn, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Add in the miso and cook for another few minutes.
3. Add the veggie mixture to a blender or food processor along with a cup or two of the corn broth. Blend until smooth. Add the puree to the corn broth in the pot. Return the mixture to a simmer.
4. Stir in the cream and adjust the seasoning as needed to taste. Serve the bisque warm garnished with crispy corn snacks, cilantro and a lime wedge. Enjoy!
Find more delicious recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.