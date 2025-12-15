CREATE PC Holiday Makers Market is a seasonal popup showcasing local artists and makers.

The Arts Council's CREATE PC Holiday Makers Market returns once again to bring the community together to celebrate local creatives and the festive season.

It's going on now through February 1, 2026.

The Holiday Makers Market provides local creative makers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses a chance to showcase and sell their products.

It's also a great spot to find a wide array of one-of-a-kind items.

This year there are more than 80 taking part!

It runs from 12-6pm Wednesday through Sunday at 1500 Kearns Blvd. Space F110, in Park City.

You can learn more at pcscarts.org/holidaymakersmarket.