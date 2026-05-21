Crispy Chicken Piccata Sandwich recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Crispy Chicken Piccata Sandwich
Ingredients – Chicken
4 boneless chicken thighs
2 tbsp oil
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Oil, as needed for frying
Ingredients – Sauce
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp garlic, minced
2 tbsp capers, drained and chopped
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp parsley, chopped
To Bread
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup flour
To Serve
4 ciabatta rolls
Arugula, as needed
Shaved parmesan, as needed
Instructions
Add chicken to a zip-top bag with oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and zest. Marinate 15 minutes to 1 hour.
Make the sauce by mixing all ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Place flour, eggs, and panko in three separate shallow bowls. Bread chicken by dredging in flour, then egg, then pressing into panko.
Heat about 1/4 inch oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry chicken 4-5 minutes per side, or until golden and internal temperature reaches 160°F. Rest on a rack or sheet pan.
Spread sauce on both sides of sliced ciabatta. Add chicken, parmesan, and arugula. Top and serve.
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