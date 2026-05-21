Crispy Chicken Piccata Sandwich recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Crispy Chicken Piccata Sandwich

Ingredients – Chicken

4 boneless chicken thighs

2 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Oil, as needed for frying

Ingredients – Sauce

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp garlic, minced

2 tbsp capers, drained and chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

To Bread

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup flour

To Serve

4 ciabatta rolls

Arugula, as needed

Shaved parmesan, as needed

Instructions

Add chicken to a zip-top bag with oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and zest. Marinate 15 minutes to 1 hour.

Make the sauce by mixing all ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Place flour, eggs, and panko in three separate shallow bowls. Bread chicken by dredging in flour, then egg, then pressing into panko.

Heat about 1/4 inch oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry chicken 4-5 minutes per side, or until golden and internal temperature reaches 160°F. Rest on a rack or sheet pan.

Spread sauce on both sides of sliced ciabatta. Add chicken, parmesan, and arugula. Top and serve.

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