Crust Club specializes in savory pot pies, sweet pies, and take-and-bake comfort meals

Crust Club is a small-town pie shop & kitchen specializing in savory pot pies, sweet pies, and take-and-bake comfort meals.

It started in a small home kitchen in Pleasant Grove, Utah and has expanded into five brick-and-mortar locations, four in Utah and one in Idaho.

They're known for serving up delicious Chicken Pot Pie along with a lineup of delicious sweet pie and seasonal specialties.

The meals are prepared fresh so families can bake them at home and enjoy a hot, homemade-style dish without the prep stress!

They offer a variety of products:

● Personal, handheld "Pie Pocket" versions for on-the-go eating

● Family-size, take-and-bake pot pies

● A full selection of take-and-bake dinners that make busy nights easier

● Sweet pies, baby pies, and rotating specialty desserts

● Seasonal meal and side favorites in both family sizes to bake at home and personal sizes to enjoy in-store

The flaky, buttery crust is made from scratch each day and is the foundation for every pot pie, pie pocket and dessert.

They regularly feature limited-time holiday pies, rotating savory specials and seasonal desserts.

Crust Club will be starting a Christmas Brunch Box on December 15, 2025 which includes some fun seasonal brunch items that you can take home and bake in your home oven on Christmas morning or at a party beforehand.

You can learn more at crustclub.com and use code THEPLACE for 15 percent off through Sunday, December 7, 2025.