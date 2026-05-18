CTA Community Supports has been around since 1985 and is a private non-profit organization that specializes in supporting people who have autism, or are on the spectrum.

It was started by a group of parents who petitioned the legislature to come up with an alternative to institutionalizing people with developmental disabilities.

At first they opened homes for people to live together and thrive in their communities. It was wildly successful and has been growing since.

In the 2000's CTA created after-school programs for children and they also now offer day programs for adults.

The project is funded by the federal government, and the State of Utah.

If you'd like more information you can reach out to the Utah Division of Services for People with Disabilities.

You can also learn more at CTA at ctasupports.com.