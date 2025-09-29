Curried Wonton Soup recipe by Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Curried Wonton Soup
For the Wontons:
- 1/2 lb. ground chicken
- 1/4 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 4 green onions, chopped
- 3/4 c. shredded cabbage
- 1 tbsp. minced ginger
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. white pepper
- Wonton wraps as needed
For the Soup:
- 1/2 c. curry
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 bunch bok choy, chopped
- 1/2 c. cilantro leaves
- bean or other type of sprouts
- 2 c. chicken broth
Directions
1. Make the wontons by combining all of the ingredients except for the wonton wraps in a bowl. Mix thoroughly to combine. Place a tsp. or two of the filling in each wrap. Brush the edges of the wrapper with a bit of water. Fold it over forming a triangle and press the edges down to seal. Place them on a sheet pan while making the rest of the wontons.
2. For the soup, place the curry paste, coconut milk, and chicken broth in a pot over medium high heat. Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes.
3. Add in the bok choy, sprouts, and cilantro and simmer 5 more minutes. Add in the wontons and cook 5 more minutes or until the wontons are tender.
4. Serve warm garnished with more cilantro. Enjoy!
