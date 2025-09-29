Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Curried Wonton Soup recipe by Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's

(The Place Advertiser) - Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for Curried Wonton Soup.
For the Wontons:

  • 1/2 lb. ground chicken
  • 1/4 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 4 green onions, chopped
  • 3/4 c. shredded cabbage
  • 1 tbsp. minced ginger
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. white pepper
  • Wonton wraps as needed

For the Soup:

  • 1/2 c. curry
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 1 bunch bok choy, chopped
  • 1/2 c. cilantro leaves
  • bean or other type of sprouts
  • 2 c. chicken broth

Directions

1. Make the wontons by combining all of the ingredients except for the wonton wraps in a bowl. Mix thoroughly to combine. Place a tsp. or two of the filling in each wrap. Brush the edges of the wrapper with a bit of water. Fold it over forming a triangle and press the edges down to seal. Place them on a sheet pan while making the rest of the wontons.

2. For the soup, place the curry paste, coconut milk, and chicken broth in a pot over medium high heat. Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes.

3. Add in the bok choy, sprouts, and cilantro and simmer 5 more minutes. Add in the wontons and cook 5 more minutes or until the wontons are tender.

4. Serve warm garnished with more cilantro. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

