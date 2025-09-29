Curried Wonton Soup recipe by Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Curried Wonton Soup

For the Wontons:



1/2 lb. ground chicken

1/4 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

4 green onions, chopped

3/4 c. shredded cabbage

1 tbsp. minced ginger

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. white pepper

Wonton wraps as needed

For the Soup:



1/2 c. curry

1 can coconut milk

1 bunch bok choy, chopped

1/2 c. cilantro leaves

bean or other type of sprouts

2 c. chicken broth

Directions

1. Make the wontons by combining all of the ingredients except for the wonton wraps in a bowl. Mix thoroughly to combine. Place a tsp. or two of the filling in each wrap. Brush the edges of the wrapper with a bit of water. Fold it over forming a triangle and press the edges down to seal. Place them on a sheet pan while making the rest of the wontons.

2. For the soup, place the curry paste, coconut milk, and chicken broth in a pot over medium high heat. Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes.

3. Add in the bok choy, sprouts, and cilantro and simmer 5 more minutes. Add in the wontons and cook 5 more minutes or until the wontons are tender.

4. Serve warm garnished with more cilantro. Enjoy!

