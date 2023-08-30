Customers asked for a burrito that's simple to eat -- and Costa Vida listened!

Costa Vida says customers have been asking for them to add an item to the menu that's quick and convenient for on-to-go — and they've listened!

Jenny went to Costa Vida in Highland to check out the Handheld Burrito.

Shannon Sutter showed her what goes into the burrito. You can choose from spicy chicken or the fan-favorite, sweet pork.

The best part - everything including the black beans and dressing goes on the inside, so you can eat it anywhere without a mess.

The Handheld Burrito is perfect for sporting events, road trips and picnics. You can order it online, in the drive-thru and in the stores.

But hurry — Costa Vida's Handheld Burrito will only be on the menu through the end of September.

For more information please visit: costavida.com.