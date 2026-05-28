Dark Chocolate Frozen Bananas Recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with a delightful summertime treat - Dark Chocolate Frozen Bananas!

Ingredients

5-6 ripe bananas

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

5-6 wooden Popsicle sticks

toppings of choice: sliced almonds, chocolate covered sunflower seeds, toasted coconut, peanut butter, granola

Instructions

Peel each banana, insert Popsicle stick half way into banana.

Place in glass baking dish.

Repeat with additional bananas, cover with plastic wrap, cover and freeze 3 hours or until solid.

Once frozen; melt dark chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl for 30 seconds, stir, microwave 15 seconds more and stir well, repeat 15 seconds more if necessary.

Place frozen banana pops on parchment paper.

Working with one banana pop at time, drizzle with chocolate, sprinkle on topping, repeat with next banana pop.

Chocolate will set quickly on frozen bananas.

Serve immediately or place in a gallon freezer plastic bag and freeze.

Will keep for up to 3 weeks.

Enjoy your Dark Chocolate Banana Popsicle Recipe!

Find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.