Dating can be hard, but with the help of singles events, you could find the one

Dating in this day and age can be hard, there's so many apps to sign up for, but what if there was an event for singles to go to, to meet other singles.

Seasoned dating coach Kristin Sokol has the perfect oganization for you to meet your happily-ever-after. Singles Mingle has several events coming up that you can attend so you can branch out and meet new people. Such as a 'Singles Hike' on October 25 in Cottonwood Heights, and a 'Singles Karaoke Jam' on November 7 in Sandy.

If you happen to be traveling to Arizona, there is a 'Singles Mingle 5k' happening in Phoenix on January 4. For a complete list of events happening in your area, click here.

For more information about Kristin Sokol and her matchmaking abilities, check out her website here.