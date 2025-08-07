Davis County native Lauren Salimbene has been crowned Miss Volunteer America.

That's a service-oriented pageant that includes competitions in Talent, Interview, Fitness & Wellness, and Evening Gown categories.

Representatives from all 50 states, including the District of Columbia all competed for the national crown in June, 2025.

In addition to earning the Miss Volunteer America title, Lauren won a $50,000 scholarship, a Sherri Hill designer wardrobe and trip to New York Fashion Week, as well as exclusive meetings with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Nashville, Big Machine Label Group, and Red Street Records.

Lauren's community service focus is "Movement Has No Limits; Neither Do You," is rooted in personal experience and the loss of two friends to suicide.

She's logged hundreds of service hours and traveled thousands of miles to share her message of physical and mental resilience.

She has partnered with Special Olympics Utah, Show Up for Utah, and presented her platform at the Utah Governor's Gala.

Lauren will act as a brand ambassador for Miss Volunteer America and its philanthropic partners: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Salvation Army.

You can follow her journey on Instagram @missvolunteeramericapag