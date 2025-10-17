Debut EP Hometown Runaway from local Utahn, Mykel, due out November 7

Mykel was born and raised in Utah, but left home at the age of 19 to pursue a music career in Los Angeles.

While in California, she was in a near-fatal car accident, but escaped death.

Her experience away from home, struggling to find her place in the world and the accident itself inspired her single "Brace for Impact", which is out now.

It's on the EP titled "Hometown Runaway" which is due out on November 7.

Mykel's songs confront a range of themes like ego death and escaping death, self-worth and imposter syndrome.

You can learn more at mykelverse.com and on Instagram @mykelverse.