Deconstructed Spring Skillet Lasagna & Garden Potato Salad recipes

The Vineyard Mom, Leslie Dabney, shares two delicious recipes: Deconstructed Spring Skillet Lasagna and Garden Potato Salad.

Deconstructed Spring Skillet Lasagna

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, diced

¾ cup heavy cream

1 cup chicken stock

¼ cup basil leaves, chopped

10 lasagna sheets, broken into quarters

1 herbed cheese ball ( Leslie uses Boursin)

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

1 bunch of asparagus, cut into ¼ inch pieces

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Cook lasagna in boiling salted water according to package directions. Strain.

Melt the butter in a sauce pan on medium high heat. Add shallot and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add the cream and ½ cup chicken stock. When the mixture starts to bubble, add basil, cooked lasagna pieces, peas, asparagus, salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to cook for 4-5 minutes.

Turn the heat to medium and add the herbed cheese. Gently mix to incorporate into the sauce. Add more of the chicken stock if the mixture is too thick. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Top mixture with mozzarella cheese and serve hot.

Garden Potato Salad

2 lbs small red potatoes, diced into ½ inch chunks

2 tablespoons white wine

5 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

¼ cup fresh arugula, chopped

Vinaigrette:

3 tablespoons champagne vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Combine all the ingredients into a small bowl and whisk to combine or add to a mason jar with a lid and shake to combine. Set aside.

Put potatoes in a large pot filled with cold water. Bring to a boil and add a teaspoon of salt. Cook the potatoes for 10-12 minutes or until fork tender. Drain well and place in a large bowl.

While the potatoes are still warm, add wine and gently mix. Pour half of the vinaigrette and mix.

Add in the green onions, dill, parsley, basil and arugula and gently toss to combine. Allow the potato salad to sit on the counter for 20 minutes. If needed, add more dressing. Serve

Leslie says to pair these dishes with Sauvignon blanc or Pinot Noir.

Recipes courtesy of Leslie Dabney, @thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.