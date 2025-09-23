Did you know there's a dinosaur called a "Moabosaurus"?

Utahraptor is the newest state park in Utah and the latest stop on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

It's located just about 15 miles northwest of Moab and it has one of the largest donosaur bone beds in North America.

Those include a couple of dinosaurs specific to Utah, the Moabosaurus and the Utahraptor.

Park Ranger Andrew Knight explained to Morgan Saxton that it wasn't until 1973 when Brigham Young University paleontology students started excavating that a lot of the history was uncovered.

Now, paleontologists believe more than 100,000 bones may still be undiscovered there!

You can learn more about them at the Utahraptor Visitor Center, which has everything from a life-size replica painting of the Moabosaurus to a real dinosaur shin bone and even rocks that were found inside the stomachs of dinosaurs.

The state park also offers off-roading, hiking, biking and camping too.

You can learn more at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/utahraptor.

Be sure to stop by a Lifetime store to pick up all the supplies you need for a safe and fun visit.