Did you know you should flush out your water heater once a year?

How long since you've flushed out your water heater? Mike Wilson, with Any Hour Services, the Home Services partner of The PLACE, says he recommends doing it about once a year.

He walkedJenny through the process. Mike says most homes have a tank water heater, which is a steel tank filled with water.

The burner is at the bottom, and that's what heats the water.

There's a pipe that brings cold water in from outside the house. But, when that water comes in, it brings in sand, dirt and silt that settles at the bottom.

If that happens, the water heater will take longer to heat up and become less efficient.

To flush it, look for a spigot at the bottom of the water heater. Hook a water hose to that spigot and run the end of your hose into a bucket.

Turn it off after two gallons and you can see the sediment in there. If there's a lot, you need to run another couple gallons. Repeat that process until the water is running clear.

You can also visit anyhourservices.com and have them do it for you. They can take care of any of your plumbing, electric, heating and air needs.