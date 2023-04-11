Watch Now
Did you remember to unhook your water hose before winter?

The Home Pros at Any Hour Services show us how you can tell if your pipes may have frozen over the winter.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 11, 2023
Do you know why they tell you to unhook your water hose before it freezes?

Jenny talked to Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services for a bit of a science lesson.

He showed her what happens with you put a water bottle in the freezer and then take it out again.

That's exactly what can happen to pipes in the cold winter months.

Mike recommends the first time you turn on your hose this spring to go in the basement along the wall the hose bib is on and listen.

If you hear water running, turn the hose off and call a plumber!

Any Hour Services is the Home Services partner of The PLACE. Visit anyhourservices.com or call them at 801-443-7540.

