Did you remember to unhook your water hose before winter?

Do you know why they tell you to unhook your water hose before it freezes?

Jenny talked to Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services for a bit of a science lesson.

He showed her what happens with you put a water bottle in the freezer and then take it out again.

That's exactly what can happen to pipes in the cold winter months.

Mike recommends the first time you turn on your hose this spring to go in the basement along the wall the hose bib is on and listen.

If you hear water running, turn the hose off and call a plumber!

