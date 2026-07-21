Did you see them? Utahns compete (and win) on Fox's The Quiz with Balls!

Did you see Monday's episode of Fox's The Quiz with Balls?

The theme was "Hunters vs. Vegetarians" and the Stewart family from Salt Lake City represented the hunters.

We talked with the contestants, Ryan, Chelsea, Brant, Tessie and Kotah.

The Quiz with Balls features two families competing for up to a $100,000 Grand Prize.

Standing on a high platform over a glistening pool, the players must work together as they face a multiple-choice quiz where each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it.

If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the player… if the answer is wrong, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly whacks them into the pool below.

The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get.

The longer they last, the more money they bank, until one "dry" family member plays the final round for The Quiz with Balls' $100,000 Grand Prize.

Guess what?! The Stewarts were the winning family, even with Chelsea being the only woman standing!

In the end, she did splash down, but not before winning more than $30,000.

You can watch The Quiz with Balls on Mondays right here on Fox 13 at 8pm.