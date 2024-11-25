Disney Festival of Holidays is going on now at California Adventure

Disney Festival of Holidays is a diverse season of celebrations with multicultural performances, festive food and fun!

It's going on now through January 6, 2025 and Jenny Hardman got to see some of the special food you can indulge in.

She talked with Graciela Gomez, Disneyland Resort Chef, who says during the holidays they offer everything festive in food and drinks.

How about a holiday pizza? It's topped with turkey, cranberries and herbs.

You can also find braised pork belly adobo served on garlic rice or a carnitas totas if you please.

Graciela says there really is something for everyone on the menu.

You can even get a special cold brew coffee to get you in the holiday spirit.

Guests can take advantage of the Sip and Savor Pass, so you can taste a little bit of everything.

Go to Disneyland.com to make your reservation and to learn more.

FOX 13's The PLACE wants to give you the chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort,

Go to fox13now.com/contests for more information and to enter for your chance to win.