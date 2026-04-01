Do you know a cool story of kindness? It could make it into a new book that's in the works with Jason Wright and Stephen Funk.

They joined us in studio to tell us more about "The 33 Day Kindness Challenge".

They are collecting unique stories of kindness in many categories and challenging what you may think about being kind.

They ask, "What if kindness isn't primarily about changing someone else's life? What if it's about changing yours? The daily practice of service — the small, ordinary, mostly unseen acts — isn't meant merely to brighten another person's day, but to slowly, steadily reshape you."

Some examples of the challenges including simple things like asking someone their name, writing a thank-you note (by hand), sitting with someone who is overlooked, or speaking up for someone who isn't in the room.

If you have a story of kindness, let them know at jasonfwright.com.