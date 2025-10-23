Do you know the connection between clean water and a dirty driveway?

Stormwater is any kind of precipitation like rain, snow, hail and sleet.

It's not treated, but we all can do our part to keep it clean.

Morgan Saxton talked to the Sandy Stormwater Coordinator, Dawn Barbee, for some tips.

Dawn explained that in 2018 they had a catastrophic fire at Sandy City Public Works and during rebuilding they implemented an LID, or Low Impact Development Strategy.

That means they are able to manage stormwater runoff by mimicking natural hydraulic conditions.

They can divert water at their facility into temporary detention areas, including where plants, dirt, rocks and vegetation can help to scrub it down before it goes back into the ground.

Dawn says they also have an underground detention area that works much the same way.

Homeowners can mimic that at home by driving water from storms back into the ground and by keeping driveways, sidewalks and the curb and gutters clean.

Dawn also suggests to keep bagged salts, oils etc. in their original container and then inside a second container to ensure they do not leak or leach.

You can find more tips at stormwatercoalition.org.