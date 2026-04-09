Do you know the distinction between Autism Awareness Month and Autism Acceptance Month?

CTA Community Support has been providing superior services to individuals on the autism spectrum since 1985 in various settings.

They are Utah's largest provider with over 30 group homes and support over 100 people.

With April being Autism Awareness Month, also known as Autism Acceptance Month, we talked with Ana Roberson and Chyanee King about the difference.

They say awareness just means people know autism exists. Acceptance means they change how they treat people on the autism spectrum — in schools, workplaces, healthcare settings, everywhere.

The autism community has been clear that they don't need the world to be more aware of them; they need the world to accommodate them, include them, and listen to them.

That's the standard CTA holds themselves to and Ana and Chyanne say they have services that families can't find elsewhere including community-based services and in-house ABA therapy.

They say they use April to bring in new supporters and community members, and then work hard to keep them engaged all year.

The families they serve need advocacy in July just as much as they do in April and you can help!

You can drop off donations at CTA's main office in West Jordan — even small, recurring gifts make a big difference for a nonprofit.

And you can simply follow them on social media and share their work — visibility matters, especially this month.

Businesses can also reach out about partnership opportunities at 801-268-4887.

You can learn more by calling 801-268-4887 or by visiting ctasupports.com.

