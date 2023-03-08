Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Reverse the effects of saggy and droopy skin

Sagging and droopy skin can be caused by several factors, such as aging, weight loss, sun exposure, and genetics.

As we age, our skin loses elasticity, and gravity takes its toll on the skin, leading to saggy and droopy skin.

Jenny Hardman sat down with Dr. Ward, who is a Facial Plastic Surgeon, to focus on the ways you can reverse the effects of saggy and droopy skin.

The most common surgical treatments include: facelift, neck lift, eyelid lift, brow lift, liposuction, tummy tuck, and mommy makeover.

The most common non-surgical options include: CO2 laser, Profound, and Frax laser.

These treatments use cutting-edge technology to stimulate collagen production, resulting in tighter and smoother skin.

Non-surgical options have several benefits over surgical options.

First, non-surgical options typically have less downtime and are less invasive, which means less pain, swelling, and bruising.

They also have fewer risks and complications associated with them.

Additionally, non-surgical options are typically less expensive than surgical options.

Some of the cons to non-surgical are that the results may not be as dramatic or long-lasting as surgical options.

Non-surgical options may require multiple treatments to achieve the desired result, and the cost may add up over time.

Additionally, some patients may not be good candidates for non-surgical options, depending on their skin type and the severity of their condition.

To find out what the best option is for you schedule a consultation at wardmd.com [wardmd.com] or by calling 801-513-FACE.