Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Surgical and non-surgical treatments for the neck

Feeling confident in your own skin is an important thing for everyone!

In this week's Doc Talk with Dr. Ward,Jenny talks with Dr. Ward and Dr. Powers, Facial Plastic Surgeons from Ward Institute, about surgical and non-surgical neck procedures and why someone may be interested in getting one.

Neck procedures encompass a range of procedures to improve the appearance of the jawline and neckline.

These procedures can address concerns such as excess skin, sagging jowls, double chin, and lack of definition in the neck area.

By enhancing the neck's contour, people can have a more youthful appearance, which can boost their confidence and overall sense of self.

The most common surgical procedures include neck lift and chin augmentation.

A neck lift involves removing excess skin, tightening underlying muscles, and repositioning or removing fat to create a more defined and youthful neck contour.

Chin augmentation, on the other hand, involves the placement of an implant or reshaping the bone to improve the balance and proportion of the jawline and neckline.

There are also non-surgical procedures including injectable treatments such as derma fillers, which can restore lost volume and enhance the contours of the jawline and chin, and non-invasive skin tightening procedures that utilize technologies like ultrasound or radiofrequency to stimulate collagen production and tighten the skin in the treated area.

If you're interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation call (801) 513-3223 or visit wardinstitute.com.