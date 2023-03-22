Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Surgical options for the body

Everyone ages, and everyone's skin starts to droop and sag. Today we are talking about way to reverse that.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon, is excited to have Dr. Kordestani, body plastic surgeon joining his team so together they can help you reverse the effects of aging skin from head to toe.

Dr. Ward, explained some of the most common lift and tuck surgical options.

Mommy makeovers are becoming very popular however this is different from a tummy tuck.

Mommy makeovers consist of several surgical treatments aimed at returning a women's body to their pre-childbirth appearance.

One of the surgeries of a mommy make-over is a tummy tuck, however a mommy makeover takes it one step further by including a breast augmentation/lift.

