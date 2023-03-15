Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Surgical options for the neck and face

Let's face it... as we age our skin gets saggy and droopy but thankfully there are ways to reverse the signs of aging.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon joined Jenny Hardman to focus on the ways you can reverse the effects of aging skin.

The treatments for the neck and above include facelifts, neck lifts, eyelid lifts, and brow lifts.

A facelift, also known as a vertical deep plane repositioning, is a surgical procedure that aims to improve the visible signs of aging on the face and neck. The procedure involves tightening and lifting the skin and underlying tissues to restore a more youthful appearance, by reducing the appearance of wrinkles, sagging skin, jowls, and other signs of aging.

Facelift is obviously the most popular option but there are also various types of lifts that are more specific to an individual area.

These include: An eyelid lift, also known as blepharoplasty, A brow lift, also known as a forehead lift, which is a surgical procedure that aims to improve the appearance of the forehead, eyebrows, and upper eyelids. A neck lift is a surgical procedure that aims to improve the visible signs of aging on the neck and under the chin.

