Dogtopia focuses on four pillars every day to help dogs thrive

At Dogtopia there are four pillars they focus on every day to help dogs thrive, not just survive.

Morgan Saxton visited the Midvale location and talked with Dogtopia Area Marketing Manager Myhriah Young and GM Aja Clayton to learn more.

1. Education

Tip: Just like kids need school, dogs need mental stimulation to stay sharp. Without it, they can become bored, anxious, or even destructive.

Advice: Use puzzle feeders, rotate toys, or teach simple tricks. Even 5–10 minutes a day keeps their minds engaged.

2. Exercise

Tip: Most dogs need more exercise than we think—especially high-energy breeds.

Advice: Try short play sessions multiple times a day, especially if you're working from home. Mix walks with fetch, tug-of-war, or backyard zoomies.

3. Socialization

Tip: Socialization isn't just about being around other dogs—it's about confidence and adaptability.

Advice: Safely expose your pup to new sights, sounds, surfaces, and people. Try coffee shop patios, car rides, or gentle group walks.

4. Safety

Tip: Just like childproofing your home, pet-proofing matters.

Advice: Check yards and common spaces for hazards (foxtails, heat exposure, loose fencing). Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or over-stimulation.

