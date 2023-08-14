Donate to the "Back to School Blitz" for much-needed school supplies.

With the cost of school supplies rising each and every year, more and more students are going into the classroom without the much-needed items they need to succeed.

The FOX 13 "Back to School Blitz" on Monday, August 14 is a school supply drive to benefit students in the Murray, Granite, Canyons, Jordan and Salt Lake school districts.

We are collecting donations of school supplies at the Smith's at 3215 Valley Street in Salt Lake Monday until 6pm. Help us fill the school bus with everything kids need to go back to school.

If you're unable to drop off items at the Blitz, you can still help by visiting fox13now.com/schoolsupplies or by texting schoolsupplies (all one word) to 50155.

All donations are tax deductible and 100 percent of all proceeds will benefit Utah schools.

Morgan talked with Doug Perry with the Murray School District who told her in addition to school supplies, other items are desperately needed by families in his district too.

Items needed:

FOOD

• Bottled water

• Grab and Go Foods (Granola bars, fruit snacks, juice boxes, etc.)

• Gold Fish Crackers

• Whole Grain Cereal

• Peanut Butter

• Rice (white, brown)

• Pastas (spaghetti, macaroni, etc.)

• Spaghetti Sauce

• Canned Soups (Especially Chili and Stew)

• Canned Fruit

• Applesauce

• Canned Vegetables

• Canned meat (chicken, tuna)

• Cooking oils (olive and canola)

• Crackers and Pretzels

• Instant Potatoes

• Packaged Meals (Ramen, Mac/Cheese, etc.)

• Nuts

• Spices (cinnamon, oregano, basil, salt, pepper)

TOILETRIES/HOUSEHOLD

• Toothbrushes (particularly child size)

• Dental Floss

• Toothpaste

• Soap / Body Wash

• Towels and Face Cloths

• Shampoo and Conditioner

• Disinfectants (Household Cleaners)

• Lysol Wipes

• Paper Towels

• Tissues

• Laundry Detergent

• Toilet Paper

• Deodorant

• Feminine Hygiene Products

• Acetaminophen/Ibuprofen

• Thermometers

• Chapstick

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

• Line Paper (spiral bound, loose leaf, etc.)

• Standard Copy Paper

• Cardstock Paper

• Construction paper (different colors)

• Index Cards

• Note Pads

• Post-It Sticky Notes

• Pencils (#2)

• Pens

• Crayons

• Highlighters

• Markers (permanent and dry erase)

• Pencil Sharpeners

• 3-Ring Binders (2" with pockets)

• Scissors

• Transparent tape

• Masking tape

• Glue (basic Elmers)

• Glue sticks

• Wood glue

• Tissues

• Hand Sanitizer

• Sanitizing Wipes

• Staplers

• Staples

• Rulers

• Backpacks

CLOTHING AND FOOTWEAR

• Socks

• Underwear

• Coats (light or heavy)

• Shoes (lace up or slipon)

• Boots (hiking or rubber)

• Warm Hats

• Gloves or Mittens

• Shirts (long or short sleeve)

• Pants (jeans or dress)

• Outdoor Wear (snow pants, overalls)

• Sweats

