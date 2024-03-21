Don't let that "check engine" light stay on for long!

No one wants to see that "check engine" light come on!

But, if it does, you can get it diagnosed quickly and then fixed quickly at Master AutoTech.

The same great family business but evolving with the times. Master Muffler is now Master AutoTech!

Their master technicians understand the codes that your car is letting you know about.

Bruce Powell showed Jenny Hardman one of those tests — the smoke test! It will show where there may be a problem with one of the vehicle's hoses.

You can find their locations on their website masterauto.techand also follow them on Instagram.

