Watch
The Place

Actions

Don't miss out on the Back-to-School Health Fair

items.[0].videoTitle
From entertainment to health and wellness checks and even COVID vaccines, this FREE fair will get gets back to school healthy.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:06:41-04

In honor of National Health Center week, Fox 13, the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake and Salt Lake City Mission are helping underserved children go Back-to-School healthy.

Join us for a Back-to-School Health Fair on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake located at 120 West 1300 South until 6:00 pm.

This community health event will offer vaccinations, haircuts, clothing and school supplies, along with fun activities like games, face painting and more!

For more information please visit: uicsl.org and saltlakecitymission.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere