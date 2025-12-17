Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Don't miss out on the holiday flavors at Rockwell Ice Cream

You won't want to miss out on the holiday flavors at Rockwell Ice Cream.
Rockwell Ice Cream is award-winning ice cream that's made from scratch every day and specializes in unique flavors you won't find anywhere else.

Morgan Saxton visited their location on Regent Street in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City for a look at their holiday flavors.

Those include Peppermint Crunch, Chocolate Orange, White Christmas Crack and Hot Chocolate.

You can also find regular flavors including the G.O.A.T. which really is made from goat cheese.

Rockwell is the dream of owner Justin Williams who grew up making homemade ice cream with his family.

Together with his wife they opened their shops and make premium ice cream with 16 percent butterfat and all natural ingredients.

In addition to downtown, you can also find Rockwell Ice Cream in Provo and at the Salt Lake International Airport.

They'll also serving up scoops at the Larry H. Miller Stadium in South Jordan during Salt Lake Bees games.

For more information visit rockwellicecream.com.

